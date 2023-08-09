Truck driver burnt to death in Bungoma County

A truck driver has died in a tragic road accident Wednesday morning at Sikata Area along the Webuye-Malaba Highway.

The driver is reported to have been burnt to death after the tanker he was driving lost control, hit a transformer and burst into flames. Efforts to escape from the truck were futile as he was trapped.

Bungoma County Police commander Francis Kooli confirming the accident, said the truck driver was trying to avoid a boda boda rider when he hit the transformer.

Meanwhile, 29 People are receiving treatment at Kakuma Mission Hospital after the bus they were travelling in veered off the road following a tyre burst.

Confirming the incident, Turkana West Police Commander Richard Moracha confirming the incident said the bus was headed to Kitale when the accident occurred.

Report by Florence Masha