Kenya loses to France to finish 8th in Valladolid

The national rugby sevens team,Shujaa finished 8th at the second leg of the HSBC Sevens World Championship series Valladolid,Spain after losing to France 14-5 during their 7th place play off held at Estadio Jose Zorilla.

Enahemo Artaud scored two converted tries to hand France the win while Kenya pulled one back late in the game through John Okeyo.

Enroute to the seventh place play off Kenya had lost to Australia and South Africa in the group A matches but regained their form to beat Great Brittain in their final group matches thus qualifying for the main Cup quarter finals where they lost to Australia hence being relegated to the 7th place play off.

Follwoing the 8th place finish in Valladolid Kenya is placed 8th on the 12 team standings with 14 points while South Africa,Argentina and Australia are ranked in top three positions respectively.

The final leg of the series is set to be held in Bordeaux,France on June 5th-7th with Kenya bidding to finish among the top 8 nations so as to retain its core status with bottom four teams set to be relegated to division 2.