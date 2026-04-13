FootballSports

Carlos Queiroz appointed Ghana’s head coach

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

73-year-old Portuguese Carlos Queiroz has been appointed Ghana head coach on a four-month contract which runs through the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana FA executive council took the decision on Monday in collaboration with key stakeholders, marking the beginning of a new era for Ghana as the team prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Queiroz had previously coached Portugal, Iran and South Africa and major european clubs such as Real Madrid CF and Manchester United.

He has also coached in Egypt, Oman, Japan, and Qatar.

Ghana are set to begin their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, before facing England and Croatia.

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