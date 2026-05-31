Government commits Ksh4B for developing Wajir County 

The National Government plans to ensure completion of projects totaling Ksh 4 billion which are currently being undertaken in Wajir County as Kenya marks 63rd Madaraka Day in the region.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo while giving assurance to the public of their safety and security during tomorrow’s celebrations said the government has made adequate preparations to ensure the event go on as planned.

“This event is significant in the sense that it’s happening for the first time but it’s also opening up the north, a region that has been known to be problematic with matters security,” said Dr Omollo.

Wajir County becomes the seventh county to host a national celebration outside Nairobi. In preparation for the event, Dr Omollo said the government has also made long-term investments in infrastructure and security that will ensure the county expand its economic activities.

“When you look at the whole sum total of what has gone into preparing for this celebration, we have spent, as a government, close to Ksh 4 billion just to help in improving infrastructure and this is alongside other developments that is going on across the county,” he added.

Among projects that are being undertaken at the county include 220 affordable housing units, building and construction of markets, expansion of road infrastructure within and outside Wajir town, electricity access and expansion of water and sanitation services.

“There are those that the county had initially done, we have been able to support in improve them in terms of how they look but also we have been able to do new tarmac. Actually within the town, more than 25Km of tarmac has been done over the last two months as part of preparations for this celebration,” said Dr Omollo.

Omollo said the 10,000-seater Wajir Stadium which is still under construction will be completed within the next one month in collaboration with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

This year’s Madaraka Day will have education and skills development as theme with focus on basic, higher and technical education.