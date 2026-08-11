Kenya mourns as chess star Hawi Kaloki dies at 19, days before Olympiad selection

Kenya’s chess community is grieving the sudden death of national team player Hawi Kaloki, who passed away on Monday morning, August 10. He was 19.

Chess Kenya Federation confirmed the news in a statement issued by federation president Andrew Owili on Monday evening, describing Kaloki’s passing as a profound loss to his family, friends, teammates and the wider chess fraternity.

Owili said the country was mourning not just a gifted player, but a young life full of promise cut tragically short.

Kaloki was one of the most accomplished young players Kenya has produced. A multiple-time national champion, he rose to become the country’s top-rated player in 2024, holding a rating above 2100 and cementing his place among Kenya’s elite.

He had been selected to represent the country at the upcoming World Chess Olympiad, set to begin September 15, in what would have been one of the biggest stages of his young career.

His international résumé was extensive for a player his age. Kaloki competed at the World Junior Chess Championship in Brazil, the World Youth Chess Championships in Albania in 2025 and Brazil in 2024, and multiple editions of the Africa Youth Chess Championships as a reigning national champion. His most recent appearance for Kenya came at the Africa Individual Chess Championship in Botswana.

At club level, Kaloki played for KCB in the Kenya National Chess Premier League and was a valued member of Mavens Chess Club, remembered as a dedicated and generous teammate.

Beyond the chessboard, Owili described him as a beloved family member and an inspiration to many who crossed his path in the sport.

His sister, Zuri Kaloki, is also a member of Kenya’s national chess team, and the siblings had represented the country together at international tournaments in the past.

In his statement, Owili said Kaloki’s family has asked for privacy as they process the devastating loss, and he urged the chess community to respect those wishes during this difficult time.

He closed by extending Chess Kenya’s deepest condolences to Kaloki’s family, clubs and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, saying his legacy would live on through the many lives he touched and his lasting contribution to Kenyan chess.