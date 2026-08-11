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Dairy farmers call for collaboration to boost milk production

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
PHOTO | KNA

Dairy Farmers in Kiambu County have called upon both National and County governments to improve the sector through the supply of quality dairy feeds and sexed semens which continue to affect milk production in the country.

According to Joanne Atian’g who is in charge of dairy sector in the State Department for Livestock, dairy farmers are facing poor genetics and low quality feeds.

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Atian’g assured the farmers that the government is addressing the challenges through various interventions among them, zero taxation on importation of maize which has eased prices of animal feeds.

Kiambaa Dairy Cooperative Society Chairperson Peris Wanjiru said poor quality standards of animal feeds have stagnated milk production.

Wanjiru urged the government to evaluate the quality of concentrate which are being used to manufacture feeds.

Dr Annette Kanaipei added that aflatoxin has also become a challenge especially in Kiambu County due to poor handling of raw materials. She urged farmers to continue seeking information on dairy sector.

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D.r Paul Mutugi head of procurement and extensions services at the county said the main challenge is the process of maintaining quality standards of milk due to few coolers where farmers are forced to traverse distances seeking the services

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