AthleticsSports

Mancha ends Kenya’s 14-year wait for U20 1500m gold

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Kenya has a new 1500m world champion at the junior level, and her win closes a chapter that has stayed open since 2012.

Josephine Sembeyo Mancha, 19, won gold in the women’s 1500m at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Sunday, outlasting American Claire Stegall by just four hundredths of a second in one of the tightest finishes of the meet.

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Mancha crossed the line in 4:16.73. Stegall, who surged late and dove at the tape, settled for silver in 4:16.77. Kenya’s Caren Chepchirchir took bronze, giving the country two medals in the event.

The final was chaotic from the start. A cautious opening lap left the field bunched together, leading to a fall and a discarded spike that sat on the track for more than a lap. The pace didn’t pick up until late, setting up a frantic sprint to the finish that came down to inches.

For Kenya, the significance goes beyond a single race. Mancha is the first Kenyan woman to win the U20 1500m world title since 2012, when Faith Kipyegon claimed the same crown before becoming one of the most decorated middle-distance runners in the sport’s history.

Kipyegon remains a dominant force at the senior level today, and her name has long been the standard against which young Kenyan runners are measured.

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Mancha’s victory comes after a breakout season. She ran a personal best of 4:09.89 in Nairobi in May, signalling she was ready to contend on the global stage. Sunday’s win confirmed it.

Kenya also picked up the men’s 1500m title in Eugene, with Wilson Chepkwech leading a Kenyan sweep of gold and silver, making it a strong day for the country’s distance program.

Mancha now heads home as a world champion, and as the newest name in a lineage that started with Kipyegon fourteen years ago.

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