World Cup: Martinelli’s 96th-minute strike breaks Japanese hearts, sending Selecao to round of 16

Gabriel Martinelli delivered a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Brazil came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in the World Cup last 32, sending the Selecao through to a last-16 meeting with either Norway or Ivory Coast.

Japan took the lead in the first half through Kaishu Sano, but Brazil drew level in the 56th minute when Casemiro headed home. With the tie heading toward extra time, Bruno Guimarães pounced on a defensive lapse from Ao Tanaka and slipped a delicate pass through to Martinelli, who finished calmly into the far corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The result was historic for Carlo Ancelotti’s side: it marked the first time since their 2002 World Cup triumph that Brazil had won a knockout match after trailing. For Japan, the defeat continued a painful record, as they have now lost every knockout-stage match they’ve played at the World Cup, leaving Australia as the last AFC side still in the tournament.

Brazil dominated possession and chances throughout, with Vinícius Júnior also going close before Casemiro headed the equalising goal in the 56th minute to level for Brazil. Martinelli’s late heroics settled the contest. The Arsenal winger’s introduction off the bench proved decisive, capping a night of late drama in Houston.