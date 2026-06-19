SportsTennis

Kenya out of promotion race after loss to Ghana

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Kenya  will face Mozambique in the relegation play off of the ongoing Davis Cup Group IV tennis championship at Nairobi Club.

The other relegation play off will pit DR Congo against Botswana.

Kenya was relegated to the play-off after suffering defeat against Ghana on Friday.Kael Shah won his singles match with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Ghana’s Abraham Asaba, while Ismael Changawa fell to Samuel Agbesi Osei 7-6, 6-1.

In the doubles match, the Kenyan pair of Kael Shah and Zayyan Virani lost to Abraham Asaba and Samuel Agbesi Osei in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6.

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The result left Kenya in third place of group A standings hence relegation to the play offs.

Despite the defeat, Team Kenya captain Rosemary Owino praised the players for their effort and commitment. Owino noted that although Kenya is in a rebuilding phase, the team has shown it can compete with any opponent.

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In the other relegation play-off, Botswana will face DR Congo. Botswana’s Ntungamili Raguin and Batsomi Marobela share the experience of playing in Group IV having been in group V.

In the promotion play-offs, Algeria will face Angola, while Zimbabwe will take on Ghana to determine the teams that will earn promotion to Group III.

Zimbabwe’s duo of Courtney John Lock and Ronan Tashingamtisi secured a 6-3, 7-6 doubles victory over Angola’s Daniel Domingos and Emerson Pedro. The pair noted that tennis across the continent continues to grow and become more competitive.

Meanwhile in the promotion play-offs, Algeria will face Angola, while Zimbabwe will take on Ghana to determine the teams that will earn promotion to Group III.

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