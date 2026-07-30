Cherotich storms to 3,000m SC gold in a new record at the Commonwealth Games

World 3000m Steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich, showcased her exceptional talent by winning a gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

She completed the race in an impressive 9:01.76, breaking the previous Games Record and earning Kenya its second gold medal of the event.

The 22-year-old athlete demonstrated a well-calibrated strategy, skillfully maneuvering through her competitors to surpass the previous record.

Despite facing formidable international opponents, Cherotich maintained her composure and delivered a decisive surge over the final water jump, leaving her competitors behind.

“I ran my race and I was not looking back. The only tactic I had was to win the race, nothing else.” said the elated Cherotich



In the women’s 800m semifinals, world champion Lilian Odira clinched victory in the first heat with a time of 1:59.39, securing her spot in the final and boosting Team Kenya’s medal prospects.

“First of all, I am grateful. Making it to the finals in my debut at the Commonwealth Games.It is something that is amazing, so I am happy personally,” Odira reflected .

In Heat 2, Brian Komen joined former world champion Timothy Cheruiyot in the final after battling to a fourth-place finish in 3:54.94.

However, Kenya’s mid-distance contingent suffered a major blow as World 1500m bronze medalist Reynold Cheruiyot suffered an unexpected mishap, failing to finish the race .

Cheruiyot clocked 3:58.98 to finish second in Heat 1, controlling his pacing down the home stretch to ensure smooth qualification.

Zablon Ekwam provided a big highlight in the men’s 200m heats, blazing to a season-best time of 20.42 to win the first heat in style and advance to the semifinals.

Contrastingly, Elkana Sabila endured a frustrating exit in his respective heat after pulling up injured .

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Vanice Kerubo Nyagisera displayed solid endurance, securing her place in the next round by finishing third in her heat with a time of 56.43.

Kenya lies 12th on the medal table with 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

The 23rd edition of the quadrennial games concludes on Sunday, 2nd August.