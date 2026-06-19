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Defence Ministry named best performing in 2024/2025 performance contracting evaluation 

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

The Ministry of Defence has been recognised as the Best Performing Ministry under the 2024/2025 Performance Contracting Evaluation, earning national acclaim for its role in advancing government priorities through efficiency, accountability and results-driven service delivery.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya received the award alongside Principal Secretary for Defence Dr. Patrick Mariru and the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics Major General Peter Limo from President William Ruto during the inaugural National Productivity and Performance Conference held at the Kenya School of Government.

Speaking after receiving the award, CS Tuya described the recognition as a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to excellence in public service.

“The recognition affirms the Ministry of Defence’s outstanding performance in advancing Government priorities through strengthened institutional efficiency, enhanced service delivery, accountability, and the institutionalisation of a results-based approach under the national performance contracting and productivity framework,” she said.

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The conference, convened by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) under the theme “Productivity for Fiscal Sustainability and Efficient Service Delivery,” brought together senior government officials, leaders from the wider public sector and other stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for enhancing productivity and improving service delivery.

CS Tuya noted that the forum highlighted the importance of performance and productivity in driving national development and improving the quality of public services.

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According to the Defence CS, “The engagement underscored the central role of productivity and performance in accelerating national development and improving public service outcomes.”

She further observed that the conference marked a significant step in Kenya’s efforts to build a more responsive and citizen-focused public service.

The award comes amid ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening efficiency and accountability across government institutions.

The Ministry of Defence was recognised for successfully embedding a culture of performance management and productivity while maintaining operational readiness and institutional effectiveness.

CS Tuya attributed the achievement to the dedication of both military and civilian personnel serving within the Ministry.

“This achievement reflects the dedication, discipline and professionalism of the men and women of the Kenya Defence Forces and civilian staff who serve alongside them in advancing the Ministry’s mandate,” she stated.

She added that their commitment continues to strengthen institutional excellence, enhance operational readiness and ensure responsive service delivery to Kenyans.

While celebrating the milestone, the Defence Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining high performance standards and deepening a culture of innovation, discipline and continuous improvement in service to the nation.

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