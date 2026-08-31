Kenya reaffirms commitment to African peace, stability

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism, the peaceful resolution of conflicts and African solutions to African challenges, as the continent collectively pursues a more peaceful, secure, stable and prosperous future for its people.

Speaking when he joined fellow African Foreign Ministers in Luanda, Angola, for the 26th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, convened ahead of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, noted that peace is more than the absence of conflict adding that it is what allows economies to grow, businesses to thrive and young Africans to build their futures with confidence.

“For Kenya, a peaceful Africa means safer borders, stronger trade, greater investment and more opportunities for our people. Peace is not only Africa’s security agenda, it is an economic imperative,” Mudavadi said.

The high-level session was led by Édouard Bizimana, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Burundi and current Chairperson of the AU Executive Council, alongside Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, among other distinguished leaders and delegates.

The deliberations focused on strengthening Africa’s mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution against the backdrop of increasingly complex peace and security challenges, including terrorism and violent extremism, internal crises, inter-state tensions and emerging geopolitical pressures.

The session provided an important platform to assess the effectiveness of the African Peace and Security Architecture and advance practical reforms aimed at strengthening conflict prevention, early warning and response.

Discussions also centred on enhancing coordination among the African Union, Member States and Regional Economic Communities, as well as securing sustainable financing for African-led peace initiatives.

As Africa works towards Silencing the Guns by 2030, the session underscored the importance of greater political will, solidarity and collective responsibility in addressing the root causes of conflict, upholding constitutional order and promoting dialogue and diplomacy as pathways to lasting peace.

He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to stronger African institutions capable of addressing the continent’s challenges and advancing peace and stability even as African governments work towards Silencing the Guns by 2030.

“As we work towards Silencing the Guns by 2030, Kenya continues to champion dialogue, diplomacy and stronger African institutions capable of resolving our challenges,” Mudavadi noted.