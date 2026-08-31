AfricaInternational NewsNEWS

Kenya reaffirms commitment to African peace, stability

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism, the peaceful resolution of conflicts and African solutions to African challenges, as the continent collectively pursues a more peaceful, secure, stable and prosperous future for its people.

Speaking when he joined fellow African Foreign Ministers in Luanda, Angola, for the 26th Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, convened ahead of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, noted that peace is more than the absence of conflict adding that it is what allows economies to grow, businesses to thrive and young Africans to build their futures with confidence.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“For Kenya, a peaceful Africa means safer borders, stronger trade, greater investment and more opportunities for our people. Peace is not only Africa’s security agenda, it is an economic imperative,” Mudavadi said.

The high-level session was led by Édouard Bizimana, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Burundi and current Chairperson of the AU Executive Council, alongside Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, among other distinguished leaders and delegates.

The deliberations focused on strengthening Africa’s mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution against the backdrop of increasingly complex peace and security challenges, including terrorism and violent extremism, internal crises, inter-state tensions and emerging geopolitical pressures.

The session provided an important platform to assess the effectiveness of the African Peace and Security Architecture and advance practical reforms aimed at strengthening conflict prevention, early warning and response.

President Ruto to attend interdenominational prayers in Sotik
Baringo leaders resolve to unite to bring lasting peace in the region
Varsity leaders call off protests to push for dialogue
KNUT threatens to strike over delayed school capitation

Discussions also centred on enhancing coordination among the African Union, Member States and Regional Economic Communities, as well as securing sustainable financing for African-led peace initiatives.

As Africa works towards Silencing the Guns by 2030, the session underscored the importance of greater political will, solidarity and collective responsibility in addressing the root causes of conflict, upholding constitutional order and promoting dialogue and diplomacy as pathways to lasting peace.

He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to stronger African institutions capable of addressing the continent’s challenges and advancing peace and stability even as African governments work towards Silencing the Guns by 2030.

“As we work towards Silencing the Guns by 2030, Kenya continues to champion dialogue, diplomacy and stronger African institutions capable of resolving our challenges,” Mudavadi noted.

 

 

Finance Bill 2025 will bring great benefits to Kenyans, says President Ruto
Eight children killed in Louisiana shooting, police say
Traders along sections of Thika Superhighway given seven days to vacate
President Ruto signs Appropriations Bill 2024
CMG marks 55 years of China-Italy diplomatic ties in Rome
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Sakaja urges Nairobi residents to heed evacuation alerts ahead of El Niño rains
Next Article Wandayi leads Ruto 2027 push in Siaya, calls for unity
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Flight disruptions persist at JKIA as aviation workers’ strike enters second day
Local News
Revival of Chemilil Sugar Football Club in the offing
Football Sports
Stolen phone exposes Nairobi network dealing in handsets
County News
All UHC workers to move to permanent, pensionable terms
Local News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Ex-DP Gachagua vows to appeal if court upholds his impeachment

County NewsNEWS

Two nabbed for impersonating DCI officers

County News

Turkana County moves to restore water in Kakuma, unveils urgent measures after power cut

FeaturedLocal News

We’re positioning NYS as incubator for other arms of government, President Ruto

Show More