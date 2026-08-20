Poisons Board reforms strengthen patient safety, support UHC

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has strengthened the regulation of pharmacy practice and health products and technologies as part of ongoing reforms to protect patients and support Universal Health Coverage.

The milestones were showcased during the Kenya Health Summit 2026, highlighting progress in the licensing of pharmaceutical professionals and premises, digitisation of regulatory services, medicine safety monitoring and the fight against substandard and falsified health products.

The Board noted that it has licensed of 15,679 pharmaceutical professionals and 11,141 pharmaceutical premises.

Similarly, it has introduced Kenya’s first Good Pharmacy Practice Standards and assessed 605 facilities across 43 counties to improve compliance and the quality of pharmaceutical services.

Further, PPB has digitised regulatory services through Practice360 and Facility360.

“Practice360 manages the registration, licensing and professional development of pharmacists and pharmaceutical technologists, while Facility360 supports the licensing, inspection and compliance monitoring of pharmaceutical premises,” noted PPB.

The platforms have also made it easier for members of the public to confirm whether a pharmacy is licensed by scanning the QR code displayed on its licence.

Intensified surveillance

Additionally, PPB has intensified post-market surveillance of medicines, vaccines, medical devices and other health products through inspections, product sampling, laboratory testing and investigations.

The Board has reviewed 1,413 product-quality complaints, coordinated 99 product recalls and issued 14 rapid alerts. Enforcement operations have also resulted in 95 arrests and the closure of 48 non-compliant premises.

“Medicine-safety monitoring has been expanded to all 47 counties through web, mobile and USSD reporting channels. A total of 32,833 adverse drug reaction reports have been reviewed, supporting the early identification of safety concerns and timely regulatory action,” the Board said.

To combat substandard and falsified medical products, PPB has established a multisectoral committee bringing together health, regulatory, customs, security and law-enforcement agencies. The committee coordinates intelligence-sharing, investigations and enforcement, including strengthened controls at ports of entry.

Track and trace system

Additionally, the Board is working with the Digital Health Agency to introduce a national Track and Trace system that will monitor health products from the manufacturer or importer to the patient. The system will improve supply-chain visibility and help detect substandard, falsified and illegally imported products.

PPB noted that it is supporting the growth of local pharmaceutical manufacturing through Good Manufacturing Practice inspections, technical guidance, product registration and capacity-building.

“Regulatory support is currently being provided to 13 new pharmaceutical manufacturers at different stages of establishment to expand local production while maintaining standards of quality, safety and effectiveness,” PPB said.

The Board reiterated its committed to building a modern, science-based and digitally enabled regulatory system that responds to emerging public-health needs while supporting innovation, investment and sustainable healthcare, saying: “As Kenya advances Universal Health Coverage, PPB will continue strengthening regulatory oversight, improving service delivery and safeguarding every Kenyan’s right to safe, quality and effective health products and pharmaceutical services.”

The Board has advised members of the public to obtain medicines only from licensed pharmacies, verify the licensing status of pharmaceutical professionals and premises, and confirm that health products are registered by PPB.

It directed that suspected substandard or falsified products and unexpected reactions following the use of medicines, vaccines or medical devices should be reported promptly through the Board’s official channels.