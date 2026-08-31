Wandayi leads Ruto 2027 push in Siaya, calls for unity

Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Opiyo Wandayi has urged residents of Siaya to consolidate their political support ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying increased voter registration and unity would strengthen the region’s influence at the national level.

Speaking during a thanks giving service hosted by Dr. Leah Kasera and PS for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga at the AIC Tieng’o Church Sanctuary at Ruma Secondary in Rarieda, Siaya County, Wandayi said the region needed to focus on increasing its voter numbers if it wanted to secure a stronger position at the national decision-making table.

“Tukienda mbele, lazima tujue kwamba idadi yetu au idadi ya kura yetu, itaamua ya kwamba sisi kama watu wa Siaya tunakaa katika meza ya taifa,” he said.

Wandayi challenged politicians seeking elective positions in the county to demonstrate their commitment to voter registration, warning that political support would be tied to their contribution towards expanding the electorate.

“There will be no free lunch. If you want us to support you for elective position in this county, first and foremost, you must demonstrate that you are contributing actively towards voter registration,” he said adding “and numbers don’t lie. Numbers cannot lie.”

He said voter registration was particularly important because of its potential contribution to the presidential vote, arguing that the county needed a larger number of voters to strengthen its influence in the presidential contest.

“Hiyo voter registration inasaidia sisi kuchangia kwa ushindi katika kiti cha urais,” he said.

Wandayi also expressed support for President William Ruto’s bid for a second term, saying the administration had initiated development projects in the region.

“We have got projects in this county, which you could not have seen if it were not for the leadership of President William Ruto,” he said.

He urged residents to support Ruto in 2027, arguing that the region should seek to benefit from continued development.

“We have no regret. We must come together and support the President to get his second term. From this week, we are going to be very, very keen that you must demonstrate your contribution,” he said.

Wandayi also called for peace and political stability in the county, saying a peaceful environment was necessary for development to continue.

Principal Secretary for Broadcast and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke, who also attended the event, highlighted the government’s digital transformation agenda, citing digital hubs in Rarieda and Bondo as examples of programmes intended to empower young people.

Isaboke said the government’s Digital Superhighway was part of President Ruto’s development agenda and was intended to expand digital opportunities for young people.

“We work for His Excellency the President, Dr William Samoei Ruto. He has put plans, and one of the plans is digital superhighway,” he said adding “The hubs in Rarieda and Bondo are serving hundreds of young people in the area and beyond”.

Isaboke said such projects were intended to equip young people with opportunities to participate in the digital economy.

“All those things are meant to ensure our youth are empowered, and those have actually extended across the country,” he said.

He called on Siaya residents to support President Ruto by registering and voting for the President.

The other Principal Secretaries present including Regina Ombam (Trade), Cyril Odede (Public Investment and Asset management), Dr. Bonface B. Makokha(Economic Planning in the National Treasury), Carren Ageng’o (Children Affairs), and Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) all rallied behind the call to support President William Ruto’s second bid come 2027.

Siaya Deputy Governor, William Oduol echoed the call for increased voter registration, telling politicians seeking elective positions in the county that they should demonstrate a tangible contribution to registering voters.

Oduol said political aspirants should not expect support without first helping to expand the electorate.

He further defended Ruto’s record in the region, saying the President had demonstrated a commitment to development through projects implemented in the county.

The Deputy Governor also sharply criticised Siaya Governor James Orengo over what he described as political theatrics and alleged presidential ambitions, invoking Orengo’s 2002 presidential bid.

“We are used to those theatrics of Orengo,” he said. He challenged Orengo to openly pursue a presidential bid if he intended to do so, while urging political leaders in the county to remain united.

Nyando MP Jared Okello called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to remain focused on preparations for the 2027 General Election and deliver credible polls.

“I want to invite the chairperson of IBC to stay put, never to be dissuaded. He should remain focused, keep his eye on the ball, and deliver credible polls next year that will see President Ruto begin his new second term in office,” he said.

Okello also declared his support for Ruto’s re-election bid, saying the President’s administration had delivered more than previous governments.

“That is the reason why we are lending full support to President Ruto for this election,” he said adding “we have chosen to go with William Ruto. You can talk to us after 2047, after all shall have been done. But for now, we are going with President Ruto and we are not turning back.”

The occasion was also addressed by Bondo MP, Gedion Ochanda and Migori county senator, Eddy Oketch.

The remarks point to an increasingly coordinated campaign by government-aligned leaders in the region ahead of 2027, with voter registration, development projects and political unity emerging as central themes in their appeal to resident.