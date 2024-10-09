Kenya targets Cameroon in crunch AFCON 2025 qualifier

The National soccer team Harambee Stars held its final training Wednesday before their departure to Douala Thursday for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Cameroon.

The match is set to be played this Friday and will be televised Live on KBC Channel 1 and broadcast across six KBC radio stations from 7pm east African time.

Head coach Engin Firat is expected to name his travelling team from the 28 man provisional squad that has been in a two weeks training camp with their sights set on upsetting the hosts who are ranked second in the group.

‘’We are on a level where all these details will decide I don’t believe that it will be easy for Cameroon even if they don’t have no player missing but this time I am happy I have near all the squad fit.I hve the possibility of playing with the same team .Everyobody is forgetting that we have never played at home which physically and mentally is hard for us.For me these two matches will signal if we go for AFCON what we can do’’ Firat remarked

Kenya will be out to extend their impressive run in the qualifiers that has seen them bag four points out of a possible six and sit top of the standings.

‘’All the players you know are capable we saw in the first two games we had players who had not played before and they came and did their best we can now say that we have a squad that can compete we know the task ahead,Cameroon are a strong opponent,but also us we have equal points with them and is a game of 6 points so we are determined’’ Michael Olunga spoke during the training.

Bradford City’s Adam Wilson who is out to eran his first cap for the Stars remained optimistc of Kenya edging their opponents.

‘’I am looking forward to playing a big part in the team’s search for a positive result I feel like it will come down to whether we blend and play as a team’’ Wilson said.

Kenya will play Cameroon on Friday in Doula then host the reverse fixture four days later in Kampala behind closed doors.