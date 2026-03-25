Kenya to begin construction of 2000MW nuclear power plant next year

The government plans to install at least 3000 megawatts of nuclear energy within the next seven years in a bid to lower the cost of power and enhance the country’s competitiveness.

Speaking during the International Conference on Nuclear Energy (ICONE) 2026, President William Ruto said Kenya’s road to nuclear energy will begin next year with Small Modular Reactor (SMR) which will be set up in Siaya County.

“Kenya plans to commence construction of a 2,000MW nuclear power plant in Siaya County next year, with commissioning of the project expected in 2034,” said President Ruto.

Under the ambitious energy generation plans, Kenya plans to increase installed capacity from the current 3,300MW to at least 10,000MW within the time frame.

President Ruto said the investment in nuclear generation is expected to lower the current power tariff which average 9 US cents per unit which has been considered significantly higher than competing regional economies.

“With an operational lifespan of between 60 and 80 years and a capital recovery period of less than 20 years, nuclear power stands as a cornerstone of inter-generational sustainable development. By optimising our energy mix through nuclear power, Kenya will realise a significant reduction in electricity costs of between 4 and 5.5 US cents a unit,” he stated.

During the peak construction phase, the nuclear power project is expected to generate about 5,000 to 12,000 jobs, ranging from manual labour to highly specialized engineering roles.

Speaking during conference, Siaya County Governor James Orengo called on stakeholders to to ensure health and safety concerns raised by residents are addressed before construction of the project begin.

“I want to tell our people is a must, and all the countries who do not suffer energy deficits and have alternative source of power had to go nuclear,” said Orengo.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the nuclear power plant to provide Kenya with stable power to catalyze economic growth in Kenya.

“Nuclear energy has been proven that it provides a very stable baseload. We need that baseload to progress into the future with a grid that is stable, resilient and that can power our transformation and help us leapfrog into a first world country,” noted Wandayi.

The plant which will be constructed by the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) and Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) will make the latest nuclear energy power producer in Africa.

Kenya also mulls the moving of nuclear regulatory instruments from the health ministry where they are currently domiciled to the energy ministry.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), only South Africa is generating nuclear power from two units at Koeberg Nuclear Power Station with an installed capacity of 2 gigawatts while Egypt nuclear power plant is currently under construction with projected installed capacity of 4.8MW.