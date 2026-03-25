FootballSports

Aroko and Okidi crowned best Sportpesa Premier League player and coach for February

The SportPesa Player and Coach of the Month awards recognise monthly exceptional performances that significantly influence team results.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read
Kariobangi Sharks youngster Humphrey Aroko poses with his SportPesa League Player of the Month Award for February

Kariobangi Sharks’ teenage sensation Humphrey Aroko and former Shabana FC tactician Peter are the best player and coach for the month of February in the Sportpesa Premier League.

Teenager Aroko, 18, has been the Sharks’ best player this season despite struggling in the lower half of the table.

The former Highway Secondary School attacker played a starring role in the Sharks’ unbeaten February run, directly contributing to all four goals scored by the team with two goals and two assists.

“I’m very happy and grateful to receive this award. It means a lot for me personally, especially at this stage of my career. But as a team we know we can still do much better.” he said

Peter Okidi receiving coach of the month award from Sportpesa partnership and sponsorship manager Japheth Akhulia

On the other hand, Okidi, who was relieved of his duties after a difficult start in March, led Shabana to winning all their four matches in the dugout, a performance that ultimately earned him a second monthly honour, having won the award in November last year.

He edged out Gor Mahia boss Charles Akonnor to the gong.

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While Gor Mahia also maintained a 100 per cent win record, winning all three matches and scoring seven goals, Okidi’s additional match played and Shabana’s four clean sheets in as many matches ultimately tipped the scale in his favour.

“I am really grateful to receive this award. It’s a testament to the hard work we put in as a team, not just in February but since the season began,” said the former Kenya U-17 Nation Team Assistant Coach.

For his exploits, he pocketed Kes 75,000 and a customised trophy.

Commenting on the awards, SportPesa Partnerships and Sponsorships Manager Japheth Akhulia commended the growing influence of young players in the league.

“Young talents like Aroko and Ochuoga are showing great potential and playing an important role in ensuring the league is competitive at this stage but also giving hope to many young lads who are dreaming out there to one day make it in the SportPesa League. We couldn’t be happier with the growth we are witnessing,” he stated.

The SportPesa Player and Coach of the Month awards recognise monthly exceptional performances that significantly influence team results.

Selections are informed by detailed match data and performance metrics compiled by Tisini to ensure transparency and

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