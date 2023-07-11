Kenya to complete fibre optic project in 2027

Government has begun rolling out an extra 100,000 Km of fiber optic cable, to be completed by 2027.

Information Communication Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo says government is also rolling out 25,000 public WI-FI hotspots, to be completed in the next five years.

Speaking during a High-level session of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) council meeting at Geneva Switzerland noted that 1,450 digital village, hubs across the country will be set up to ease access to digitally enabled services and commercial opportunities.

“We seek to digitalise all government services by the end of this year; We are setting up at least two world-class data centers; and we are lowering the cost of calls and data bundles.” Said CS Owalo.

Additionally, the CS said government is equipping the youth with digital skills for digitally enabled jobs and linking them to jobs, as well as sensitizing everyone on the digital revolution.

Today, 98pc of Kenyan population has access to cellular mobile and broadband services but about 1.7 million are not covered.

While he cited low access to smart digital devices as a challenge, he promised that the Ministry of ICT is working with the private sector to produce affordable smart devices, to cost an average of Ksh 5,648 (40 USD) to be on the market by 31 December.

“Accordingly, we are deliberately reviewing our regulatory instruments to encourage increased private sector investment and participation in ICT in Kenya from across the globe.” The CS remarked.

Adding that: “Kenya highly appreciates ITU’s initiatives in global digital transformation. We will continue to leverage the various digital transformation programmes by ITU to augment our own strife for sustainable and meaningful universal connectivity in Kenya.“