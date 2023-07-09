Kenya, Uganda officials hold meeting over harassment of fishermen

Security agencies from both Kenya and Uganda have held a consultative meeting in Uganda on how they will solve the constant harassment of Kenyan fishermen by Ugandan officers.

The meeting follows the death of two Kenyan fishermen who were allegedly shot by Uganda Defence Forces in Lake Victoria in Budalangi, Busia County five days ago.

Acting Busia County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto and his Ugandan counterpart Micheal Kibwika say investigations have commenced with collaboration from both Kenya and Uganda officers to establish the root cause of the scuffle that claimed the two lives.

The Ugandan officers who shot the fishermen have since been arrested.