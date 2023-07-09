Home County News Kenya, Uganda officials hold meeting over harassment of fishermen

Kenya, Uganda officials hold meeting over harassment of fishermen

meeting follows the death of two Kenyan fishermen who were allegedly shot by Uganda Defence Forces

Security agencies from both Kenya and Uganda have held a consultative meeting in Uganda on how they will solve the constant harassment of Kenyan fishermen by Ugandan officers.

The meeting follows the death of two Kenyan fishermen who were allegedly shot by Uganda Defence Forces in Lake Victoria in Budalangi, Busia County five days ago.

kiico

Acting Busia County Commissioner Kipchumba Rutto and his Ugandan counterpart Micheal Kibwika say investigations have commenced with collaboration from both Kenya and Uganda officers to establish the root cause of the scuffle that claimed the two lives.

The Ugandan officers who shot the fishermen have since been arrested.

Previous articleNGO Council of Kenya calls for dialogue among leaders
Next articlePolice recover illegal AK-47 rifle in Tiaty

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR