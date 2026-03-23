RugbySports

Shujaa set to return to 7’s World Championship after bagging bronze in Uruguay

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The National Sevens rugby team, Shujaa, stunned  hosts Uruguay 22-14, in the last group match of the 2nd HSBC SNVS Division 2 series early on Monday remaining  on track for a return to the Sevens World Championship.

Shujaa led 12-7 at the break thanks to Patrick Odongo’s tries in the 7th and 9th minutes as Nygel Amaitsa added a conversion after missing the first one.

Francisco Landauer had earned 7 points for the hosts through a converted try in the 3rd minute.

Odongo was the hero of the match for the Kenyans with a 3rd try in the 11th minute, but David Nyagge missed the conversion.

John Okeyo solidified Shujaa’s win with a fourth try just before the match concluded, while Dante Soto managed a last-minute converted try for Uruguay, narrowing the score line.

Kenya  calimed a bronze medal once more earning 16 points for their third-place finish in the series, which was ultimately claimed by the USA.

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Shujaa remains in third place with 32 points, trailing the joint leaders, the USA and Germany, by six points as they gear up for the final leg in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this weekend.

The top four teams will earn promotion to the Sevens World Championship next season.

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