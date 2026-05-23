Kenya, Uganda railways strengthen regional freight connectivity

Kenya Railways (KR) and Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening regional rail freight connectivity and enhancing cargo movement between Kenya and Uganda.

The discussions took place during a bilateral engagement meeting between the Kenya Railways Board and Management and the newly appointed Uganda Railways Corporation Board of Directors, which was undertaking a familiarization tour of rail freight operations along the Northern Corridor linking the Port of Mombasa and Uganda.

The Ugandan delegation was headed by URC Board Chairman Daudi Migereko and included URC Managing Director Benon Kajuna, while the Kenyan side was led by Kenya Railways Board Chairman Abdi Bare Duale and Managing Director Philip Mainga.

The engagement focused on enhancing regional railway connectivity, improving cargo handling efficiency, strengthening SGR-MGR connectivity and positioning rail transport as a more efficient and competitive logistics solution for cargo movement within East Africa.

KR Board Chairman Abdi Bare Duale reaffirmed Kenya Railways’ commitment to ensuring seamless movement of transit cargo destined for Uganda between the Port of Mombasa and the Malaba border through efficient rail operations.