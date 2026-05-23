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Panama reiterates support for Moroccan sovereignty over Sahara

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Republic of Panama reaffirmed, Friday in Rabat, its constant position of support for the autonomy plan, under Moroccan sovereignty, as the only solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue, while expressing its support for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.

This position was expressed by the Panamanian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Arturo Hoyos Boyd, on a working visit to Morocco, following his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The Panamanian official stated that Panama considers the autonomy initiative under Moroccan sovereignty, presented by the Kingdom, as the only serious, credible, and realistic basis for achieving a lasting solution to this regional dispute, within the framework of the process conducted under the auspices of the United Nations and in full respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco.

In this context, he emphasized that the Embassy of the Republic of Panama in Morocco fully exercises its consular powers over the entire Moroccan territory, including the Southern Provinces.

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The Panamanian vice minister reaffirmed his country’s support for the Moroccan proposal of the Autonomy Plan under Moroccan sovereignty, presented in 2007 and enshrined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797.

The Panamanian official also expressed Panama’s full support for the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy in facilitating and leading negotiations, based on the Moroccan Autonomy Proposal, with a view to achieving a just, lasting, and acceptable solution for all parties

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