Ruto commissions Diani modern market in Kwale

President William Ruto Saturday morning commissioned the Diani Modern Market, a one of a kind facility in Kwale County that provides traders with a decent place to sell their produce.

The market which is now fully occupied with over 300 traders selling fresh produce goods as well as a variety of other items is a testament to the Governments commitment to dignify mama mbogas and their hustle.

Launched in June 2024, the market is now fully complete and handed over to local traders with the over 300 stands occupied.

The market comes complete with an ICT center as well as a place for mothers to rest with their young ones.

Market Chairman Sebastian Musembi said the market was a dream come true lauding the National and County Governments for a seamless handover to traders.

Musembi said, “We are grateful for this kind gesture. This used to be an open air market and with this kind of weather you can only imagine how dehumanizing it was. On Market days the space isn’t even enough to accommodate the traders, we want to engage the Government further to explore expansion.”

At the same time the President laid the foundation stone for Lunga Lunga ESP markets at the Kenya/Tanzania border, as well as Mkuluni/Ganze ESP market as the Government seeks to enhance trade in the area.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for Kinango ESP market in Kwale County, Commissioned and inspected Kizingitini fish market and Hindi Market respectively in Lamu.

In what has been a busy tour of the Coast region, The president will wrap up his tour on Monday where he will lay the foundation stone for Makupa Modern Market in Mombasa County.

Once completed, these market are expected to serve as commercial hubs that will enhance trade between Counties, improve income for traders and farmers while supporting growth in the micro, small and medium enterprises within the region.