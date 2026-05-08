FootballSports

Kevin Wangaya named Sportpesa Premier League Player of the month of April

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Nairobi United forward Kevin Wangaya has been named the Sportpesa Football Kenya Federation Premier League Player of the month of April.
Wangaya has been in red hot form for his side scoring opening goals that have earned the team crucial three points this season.
That instinct to land the opening blow earned his side valuable points in April but has also come with individual recognition after he was named the SportPesa Premier League Player of the Month for April.

The Kenya U20 international becomes the second youngest winner of the accolade, following in the footsteps of Kariobangi Sharks’ teenage star Humphrey Aroko, 17, who claimed the award in February.

“I’m really honoured to win this award,” said Wangaya. “Seeing Aroko win it earlier in the season was a big motivation – it showed what’s possible. I’ve just stayed focused, worked hard, and I’m happy to see it paying off,” said the 20-year-old.

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