One dead, hundreds displaced as landslides hit Murang’a amid heavy rains

One person has died while hundreds of families have been displaced following landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in parts of Murang’a County.

The incident was reported in Ngutu area of Gitugi Ward, where about 200 households were displaced and are set to be relocated to safer grounds as the area remains vulnerable to further landslides.

Other areas in Gitugi Ward, including Karung’e, Kanjahi and Kahwai had earlier been affected by landslides.

Similarly, families have also been displaced and property destroyed by the landslides in Gaikime, Kiagima Kiambuthia, Kagioini and Kora areas of Kiru Ward.

The landslides also affected more than 200 people and left a trail of destruction in its wake in other areas of Kiru Ward, including flattening the Kamagogo Full Gospel Church.

In Kamacharia Ward, at least one family in Wahundura area was displaced and property of unknown value destroyed.

Property including land, houses, domestic animals and household items were destroyed in the area.

Government has appealed for vigilance from members of public who have also been urged to report of any signs of soil movement, ground cracks or weakened structures to local administrators and disaster management teams.