GolfSports

Boost for Sunshine Tour as NCBA pumps in Ksh. 2M in sponsorship

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The Sunshine Development Tour has received a major shot in the arm after NCBA announced Ksh.2Million sponsorship.

The tours next leg the  East Africa Swing, is set to be played at Royal Nairobi Golf Club from June 7–9, 2026.

With this latest investment, NCBA strengthens what is now one of the most comprehensive golf development pathways in East Africa, supporting the sport from the junior level all the way to the professional ranks alongside its sponsorship for the PGK Equator Tour.

Speaking during the announcement, Nelly Wainaina, NCBA Group Director for Marketing, Communication and Citizenship, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:

“This partnership with the Sunshine Development Tour is a reinforcement of our commitment and belief in the impact of golf”.

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