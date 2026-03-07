Kigali to host CAVB men’s club championship next month

Kigali has been selected to stage the 47th Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) men’s club championship from 20th April to 3rd May this year.

The agreement was signed on Thursday, in Kigali by Raphaël Ngarambe, president of the Rwandan Volleyball Federation (FRVB), and CAVB President Bouchra Hajij.

The Video Challenge System was introduced for the first time at the 47th edition of the CAVB Men’s Club Championship this year in Rwanda.

The African Men’s Club Championship is one of the most prestigious competitions on the continent.

It brings together the champion clubs of their respective national leagues each year, from all CAVB zones.

Kenya will be represented by the General Service Unit (GSU), the Kenya Ports Authority ( KPA) and Equity Bank.