SportsVolleyBall

Kigali to host CAVB men’s club championship next month

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kigali has been selected to stage the 47th Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) men’s club championship from 20th April to 3rd May this year.

The agreement was signed on Thursday, in Kigali by Raphaël Ngarambe, president of the Rwandan Volleyball Federation (FRVB), and CAVB President Bouchra Hajij.

The Video Challenge System was introduced for the first time at the 47th edition of the CAVB Men’s Club Championship this year in Rwanda.

The African Men’s Club Championship is one of the most prestigious competitions on the continent.

It brings together the champion clubs of their respective national leagues each year, from all CAVB zones.

Kenya will be represented by the General Service Unit (GSU), the Kenya Ports Authority ( KPA) and Equity Bank.

Kanbis,Stray Lions dominate NPCA multi season Gala Awards
Flying Taifa Stars on verge of CHAN quarters after beating Mauritania
CAF freezes ticket sales for the Kenya-Zambia match set for this Sunday after security breach
FKF-PL: Tusker bounce back,KCB keep intact perfect run
CAF A refresher course attracts 25
Fifa rankings: Women’s World Cup winners Spain reach top spot, Tanzania biggest movers
Chess: Ruiru Sports Club to host junior championship this Weekend
Golf: Akinyi Gitonga wins Karen Ladies Tourney
Gor Mahia and Kenya Police FC brace for Egyptian opponents in crucial continental fixtures
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block kills seven
Next Article China’s Two Sessions: How the super-large market opening boosts ‘Made in Kenya’
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Congratulatory messages pour in for Monica Juma after appointment to top UN role
Local News NEWS
China’s Two Sessions: How the super-large market opening boosts ‘Made in Kenya’
OPINIONS
Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block kills seven
International News
NWHSA urges long-term water harvesting strategies as Nairobi grapples with severe floods
County News

You May also Like

RallySports

KCB Commits KShs 209 million to 2025 WRC Safari Rally

FootballSports

Agyemang to miss rest of season with ruptured ACL

AFCON 2025Football

AFCON fans throng Hassan 2 Mosque in Casabalanca

Sports

AFCON: Nigeria President confers national honours on Super Eagles

Show More