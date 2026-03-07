OPINIONS

China’s Two Sessions: How the super-large market opening boosts ‘Made in Kenya’

Starting May 1st, all Kenyan-made products will enjoy zero-tariff access to the Chinese market, as outlined in China's latest policy.

Shen Shiwei
By Shen Shiwei
5 Min Read

For Kenya, a nation striving to boost its manufacturing sector through the Made in Kenya initiative, the messages from China’s Two Sessions this year are not mere diplomatic niceties – they are a game-changer.

Beijing’s dual commitment to becoming the “best export destination” for global partners and implementing zero-tariff policies for 53 African countries, including Kenya, signals a new era of mutually beneficial China-Kenya trade, one that could reshape Kenya’s economic fortunes by driving its high-quality industrial products to China’s super-large market.

Africa’s duty-free access to the Chinese market initiative is a welcome policy as it encourages an international trade best practice of a multilateral minimal to free market access, especially coming after the US administration’s tariffs charged on imports from the African continent.

On March 6, I attended a press conference on the economy during the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress, where I heard Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao deliver a speech. During his address, he emphasized China’s resolve as a responsible major country to further open its super-large market and shared key measures to boost global trade cooperation.

Notably, he mentioned that China has been the world’s second-largest merchandise trade importer for more than a decade – a status that underscores its capacity to serve as a global trade hub. Minister Wang also stated that China will launch a series of initiatives, including over 100 “Export to China” events, and adopt a tailored approach to support partner nations, which I believe is of great significance to Kenya as it seeks to expand exports to China.

This commitment is not empty rhetoric. Starting May 1, Kenya and 52 other African nations with China diplomatic ties will enjoy zero tariffs on exports to China, a move that creates enormous opportunities for Kenyan producers. With its high-quality agricultural and industrial products, Kenya is well-positioned to tap into China’s vast market of over 1.4 billion consumers—the zero-tariff policy will enhance the competitiveness of these products, reduce export costs, and help Kenyan goods gain a stronger foothold in China.

How to create wealth through real estate investments
Raila Odinga was a true son of the soil and champion of Kenya’s second liberation
China’s Two Sessions: A stunning country on world stage
Thrombosis: Why you need to move more in your day

What sets China’s measures apart is their tailored approach. Wang revealed over 100 “Export to China” events this year, with a customized “one-country, one-strategy” plan designed to address the unique strengths and challenges of individual partner nations. Unlike generic trade deals, this approach offers targeted support to upgrade capacity, streamline logistics, and meet Chinese market standards.

The timing is perfect for Kenya. As it seeks to diversify export markets and reduce reliance on volatile commodity prices, the further opening of China’s super-large market provides a stable and promising alternative. Kenyan tea and coffee, already popular among Chinese consumers, will enter the Chinese market in a more market-competitive form, while the country’s horticultural products will gain a distinct edge over imports from other regions in this vast market.

Critics may doubt such partnerships, but China’s track record is solid. It has consistently honored commitments to African nations, focusing on win-win cooperation. The zero-tariff policy, paired with capacity-building, aligns with China’s vision of shared development and its role as a reliable Global South partner.

Kenya must seize this chance. By working with China to leverage the “one-country, one-strategy” support, it can upgrade export infrastructure, improve product quality, and tap into China’s vast market – especially by strengthening brand promotion and publicity in the Chinese market to enhance the visibility of its products. This will bring more jobs, higher incomes, and stability to ordinary Kenyans, from Rift Valley farmers to Mombasa exporters.

China’s Two Sessions sent a clear signal: its market is open, and it is ready to partner with Kenya for mutual prosperity. For Kenya, this is more than a trade opportunity – it is a chance to rewrite its economic story, with China as a steadfast ally. The ball is now in Kenya’s court to maximize this game-changing commitment.

Shen Shiwei, the founder of the China Briefing newsletter, is a non-resident fellow of the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University

Transformative power of addressing mental health in countering violent extremism
Tanzania reaps benefits of revamped ties with China
Kenya needs to streamline HIV/AIDS care to end the epidemic by 2030
National dialogue on the health workforce for UHC: Why Wanjiku must remain the true North
World Hemophilia Day 2025: Raising awareness for women, girls with bleeding disorders
Share This Article
Previous Article Kigali to host CAVB men’s club championship next month
Next Article Congratulatory messages pour in for Monica Juma after appointment to top UN role
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Congratulatory messages pour in for Monica Juma after appointment to top UN role
Local News NEWS
Kigali to host CAVB men’s club championship next month
Sports VolleyBall
Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block kills seven
International News
NWHSA urges long-term water harvesting strategies as Nairobi grapples with severe floods
County News

You May also Like

OPINIONS

Implementation of revised Current Retail Selling Price list for used motor Vehicles

OPINIONS

Phoebe Asiyo: Celebrating an icon and champion for children

OPINIONS

Adopt a multifaceted approach to deal with regulation of medicines

OPINIONS

The key to addressing climate change disaster lies in prevention rather than relief

Show More