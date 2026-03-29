FootballSports

CAF appoints Nigerian Samson Adamu, as the acting General Secretary

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed seasoned Nigerian football administrator Samson Adamu as its Acting General Secretary following the resignation of Véron Mosengo-Omba on Sunday.

The decision, announced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe, represents a dramatic change in the organization that oversees African football.

Since taking over as Director of Competitions in 2018, he has overseen about 30 different African competitions.

Adamu is the son of Dr. Amos Adamu, a former member of the FIFA and CAF Executive Committees and an expert in sports administration.

His permanent status in the role is expected to be discussed at the next CAF General Assembly.

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