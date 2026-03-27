Kilifi County, Swisscontact partner to boost youth skills in hospitality sector

Kilifi County Government and Swisscontact have partnered to launch a county-level dual apprenticeship programme in the hospitality and tourism sector in a bid to enhance youth employability and raise service standards along the coast.

The programme, dubbed the Kilifi Hospitality Sector Dual Apprenticeship Pilot (KH DAP), positions Kilifi as the first county in Kenya to localize and implement the new private-sector-led dual training model within its hospitality and tourism economy.

The initiative will see apprentices spend 75 percent of their time in real workplace environments and 25 percent in classroom instruction at vocational training centres.

Speaking at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Kilifi County Deputy Governor Flora Mbetsa described the programme as a major step in strengthening the county’s tourism sector and creating meaningful opportunities for young people.

“This initiative is a direct investment in the potential of our youth and in the future of Kilifi’s hospitality sector. Through the Dual Apprenticeship Programme, we are taking deliberate steps to ensure our Vocational Training Centres are aligned with the real demands of industry. Our young people must not only be trained; they must be employable, competitive, and fully prepared to deliver service excellence,” she said.

She noted that the county is committed to developing a skilled, confident, and customer-service-oriented workforce as part of its vision to position Kilifi as a competitive tourism destination.

Swisscontact Country Director Sharon Mosin reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to market-driven skills development and strengthening county-level systems that enable youth employment.

“Our presence here today is not just about introducing the PropelA model; it is about cementing a shared commitment to the future of this county. This reflects our belief that investing in people is one of the most powerful drivers of economic transformation. It also signals that Kilifi is ready to lead in coastal hospitality excellence, with the private sector as co-architects and our youth at the centre of sustainable opportunity,” she said.

Under the partnership, Kilifi County will strengthen selected vocational training centres, facilitate accreditation through the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), and mobilize hospitality employers to co-design and host apprenticeship programmes.

The pilot also prioritises inclusion, particularly for women and marginalized groups, and seeks to build local capacity for long-term sustainability.

The programme complements ongoing county efforts to coordinate tourism activities, including the development of a unified annual tourism calendar and the establishment of the Kilifi County Tourism Board and the Kilifi County Investment and Development Corporation.