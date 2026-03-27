Rugby talent Andy Cole Omolo completes move to Japan

Kenyan rugby talent Andy Cole Omolo has made a significant stride toward achieving his professional goals by securing a position in Japan, where he will join the rugby program at Tenri University in Osaka.

The 21-year-old lock, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on May 2, plans to balance his studies and sports by pursuing a degree in International Relations while playing for the university’s competitive rugby team.

Omolo, currently with KCB Rugby Club and part of the Kenya Simbas squad, described this move as a defining moment in his career.

“This is a major step for me and the initial move toward becoming a professional rugby player. I’m thrilled about the chance to grow both academically and in the field in Japan. I am grateful to Wazi Wazi and DBA Africa for their unwavering efforts in securing this opportunity,” Omolo stated.

Raised in Chavakali, Omolo’s rugby journey began humbly.

He attended Walodeya Primary School, where he first encountered the sport in Class 7.

“I grew up in Chavakali and went to Walodeya Primary School. I started playing rugby in Class 7, but I wasn’t very serious at the time; I was still focused on football,” he recalled.

His dedication intensified when he joined Chavakali High School in 2019, where he fully committed to rugby and quickly became a leader.

“When I joined Chavakali High School, that’s when I really focused on rugby. I trained with the Kabras age-grade team, played for Western Chipu while still in high school, and had the privilege of captaining Chavakali for two years.”

After finishing high school, Omolo enrolled at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), participating in three Kenya Cup matches before the team’s relegation.

His performance earned him a spot on the national Under-20 team in 2023, further boosting his profile.

He later joined KCB Rugby Club, one of Kenya’s top-tier teams, where he has continued to develop under elite coaching.

Omolo’s move to Tenri University highlights the expanding pathway for Kenyan rugby talent to access international opportunities through education and sport.

It also underscores the growing global recognition of Kenya’s rugby development structures.