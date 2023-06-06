Kindiki in Shakahola to oversee phase 3 exhumation exercise

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday visited Shakahola forest in Malindi, Kilifi, to oversee the commencement of Phase 3 of the exhumation exercise with more sites already identified and marked as potential mass graves.

The exercise kicks off after a two-week hiatus, which was meant to allow pathologists to conduct post-mortem examinations on the 129 bodies that were exhumed in the second phase of the exercise.

On Sunday, the Interior CS revealed that there were about 22 mass graves that may contain multiple bodies.

According to Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor, 243 autopsies have already been been conducted on bodies retrieved from the mass graves.

In Kilifi, CS Kindiki is aso expected to commission the construction of several security roads within the 50,000-acre Chakama Ranch to facilitate access into the vast Shakahola forest land as the government intensifies the search and rescue efforts and recovery of more bodies.