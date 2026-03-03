AthleticsSports

Kipyegon nominated for Laureus Sportswoman of the year award

By Dismas Otuke
Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon has been nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award, with the winner to be announced on 20th next month in Madrid, Spain.

Kipyegon has been shortlisted for the award for the 3rd year running since 2024.

The World record holder was nominated after she won her fourth World Championship gold medal with a time of 3:52.15 in the 1,500m final in Tokyo last year, becoming the first woman to win four world titles in a distance event.

She also enjoyed a stellar performance year, breaking her own 1,500m world record by 0.36 s at the Prefontaine Classic, becoming the first woman in history to run the 1,500m in under 3 min 49 s.

Later, she won the ATHLOS NYC Mile in October with a time of 4:17.78, the fastest women’s outdoor mile ever run on US soil.

Kipyegon has been nominated alongside last year’s triple World gold medalist, Jefferson-Wooden, and 400m World champion, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, both from the USA.

Others shortlisted for the gong include four-time Grand Slam tennis winner Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, American swimmer Katie Ledecky, and Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati.

