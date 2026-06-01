Ambassador Guo hosts Kenyan schools for Children’s Day, hails six decades of Kenya-China friendship

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, hosted students from several Kenyan schools at the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi on Monday for the International Children’s Day celebration and Embassy Open Day.

The event brought together students, teachers, and parents from Mcedo Beijing School, Biddi Primary School, Brookehouse School, and Braeburn School. Attendees enjoyed a day of cultural exchange, performances, and interactive activities designed to strengthen people-to-people ties between Kenya and China.

Addressing the young attendees, Ambassador Guo emphasised their pivotal role as “the hope of the future,” urging them to excel in their studies and contribute positively to society.

“Children mean hope. You not only carry the expectations of your families, but also shoulder the responsibility for the future development of the country,” she stated, as he she expressed her pleasure at hosting the combined event, hoping the students would enjoy a memorable cultural experience.

Ambassador Guo also used the occasion to celebrate the deepening friendship and cooperation between Kenya and China, tracing their ties back over 600 years to the voyages of Chinese explorer Zheng He along the Kenyan coast.

She recounted the historical story of how Zheng He’s fleet received a giraffe as a gift near Mombasa and Malindi, which was then transported to China and revered as the mythical “Qilin,” a symbol of peace and prosperity in Chinese culture.

Guo said diplomatic ties established shortly after Kenya attained independence in 1963 had opened a new era of cooperation between Nairobi and Beijing.

“For more than 60 years, China-Kenya relations have continuously deepened and developed,” Guo affirmed. “Just like a flourishing tree, the friendship between our two countries is putting down deeper roots and growing stronger.”

Highlighting the tangible benefits of this partnership, Ambassador Guo cited key infrastructure projects spearheaded by Chinese companies. These include the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, Nairobi Expressway, Nairobi Global Trade Centre, and the Talanta Sports Stadium. She asserted that these initiatives had profoundly advanced Kenya’s economic and social development.

“Practical cooperation between Kenya and China has yielded fruitful results. Major projects undertaken by Chinese enterprises have vigorously promoted Kenya’s economic and social development and contributed to the improvement of people’s livelihoods,” the ambassador stated

Guo further underscored the burgeoning educational and cultural exchanges. She revealed that over 2,000 Kenyan students have received Chinese government scholarships for studies in China, with Confucius Institutes in Kenya having trained tens of thousands in the Chinese language.

She noted that more than 100,000 Chinese tourists visit Kenya annually, complementing the growing number of Kenyans travelling to China for education, business, and cultural exchange programmes.

Expressing optimism for the future of bilateral ties, the ambassador referenced China’s Africa policy, grounded in “sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith,” alongside te latest measure – the zero-tariff treatment for African products.

“We have every reason to believe that China-Kenya relations will enjoy a brighter future,” she declared.

Ambassador Guo also encouraged the Kenyan students to delve deeper into Chinese culture and history, highlighting China as one of the world’s oldest uninterrupted civilisations, which has achieved rapid industrialisation, poverty reduction, and technological advancement in recent decades.

“Seeing is believing. I hope you study hard, follow China and China-Kenya relations more closely. When you grow up, you can visit China, learn more about China in person and contribute to the development of China-Kenya relations,” she said.

The Children’s Day celebrations captivated attendees with a vibrant array of cultural performances showcasing Chinese traditions and arts. Highlights included dance performances, singing, Chinese rhythmic rap, martial arts demonstrations, and the mesmerising traditional Sichuan Opera face-changing act.

Students also engaged in spirited games such as tug-of-war matches and land dragon boat racing competitions.

In preparation for the upcoming Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the embassy organised cultural experience activities such as making zongzi, fragrant pouches, and Chinese knots, alongside Chinese calligraphy sessions and pitch-pot games. Ambassador Guo explained that these activities were specifically designed to deepen cultural understanding and foster stronger friendships between the young people of Kenya and China.