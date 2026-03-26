County News

Kisumu Museum management transferred to county government

Dickson Wekesa
By Dickson Wekesa
3 Min Read

Management of Kisumu Museum has formally been transferred to the County Government of Kisumu following the signing of an Intergovernmental Partnership Agreement between the National Museums of Kenya and the devolved unit.

The agreement, developed by the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC), underscores deepening collaboration between national and county governments in the management of cultural institutions.

The handover aligns with constitutional provisions that assign certain cultural functions to county governments. The move is expected to enhance local decision-making, improve service delivery, and strengthen preservation of heritage assets at the grassroots level.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathew Ochieng Owili said the transfer will boost service delivery while positioning Kisumu as a leading cultural and tourism hub.

“The County Government of Kisumu is fully prepared to take over the museum function. We have already invested resources to upgrade the facility and ensure it continues to serve as a premier centre for heritage preservation in the region,” he said.

The handover comes ahead of the fifth Piny Luo Cultural Festival, which is expected to showcase the rich heritage of the Luo community.

Wetlands International raises alarm over rapid wetland loss during AMCEN summit
Nyandarua: Man dies in police cell as family demands answers
Govt commits to increase funds for the elderly
Chronic pain now major health threat as Kenyans suffer in silence

Culture Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir said 13 officials will be deployed to facilitate capacity building and ensure continuity in management standards during the transition.

She added that devolving museums is part of a broader strategy to unlock tourism potential in regions outside major urban centres while safeguarding Kenya’s diverse cultural heritage.

The Kisumu facility becomes the second museum to be transferred to county management after the Kitale Museum in Trans Nzoia.

The National Museums of Kenya has outlined plans to devolve additional museums in Wajir, Narok, Garissa, Isiolo and Marsabit counties.

IGRTC Chairman Kithinji Kiragu described the agreement as a model of a fully transferred function, complete with resources and institutional support, noting that such frameworks are critical to strengthening intergovernmental relations.

Located about two kilometres from Kisumu’s central business district along Nairobi Road, the museum sits on approximately 4.2 hectares. Established in 1980 with support from UNESCO, it is designed around traditional Luo homesteads and hosts a wide range of ethnographic, natural history and archaeological exhibits from the Western Kenya region.

27 children receive free heart surgeries, procedures at MP Shah
Government recalls all police from Kiamaciri, Kangai over killer brew
Strength of a woman: From a minority community to becoming chief after failed marriage
Kenya’s donkey population on sharp decline amid rising skin trade
Eight in ten Kenyans work in informal sector – CS Bore
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Meta, Google lose landmark case over social media harm to kids
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Meta, Google lose landmark case over social media harm to kids
Business International Business
First woman to become Archbishop of Canterbury enthroned
Human Interest Lifestyle
Woman pleads not guilty in Rihanna home shooting
Entertainment Music
CAS receives Senegal’s appeal against declaring Morocco as AFCON winners
Football Sports

You May also Like

County News

M.P. Shah Chania Girls rebranding drives new investments in education

County News

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi faults Treasury’s decision to cut school feeding programme budget

County NewsNEWS

Firearm recovered as police arrest suspected criminals in Kisii town

Embu digitazation devices
County NewsHealth

PS Harry Kimtai launches digitization devices in Embu County

Show More