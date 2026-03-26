Coffee cooperatives urged to explore smart solution to boost production

Coffee farmers across Kirinyaga County have been urged to embrace modern agricultural technologies to increase production and help restore Kenya’s position as a leading coffee producer in Africa.

Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya said adoption of improved farming methods will significantly enhance yields and strengthen the country’s competitiveness in the global coffee market.

Speaking during the Kirinyaga Coffee Stakeholders Meeting in Gichugu, Oparanya noted that coffee remains one of Kenya’s key cash crops and a major source of foreign exchange earnings hencce the need for farmers to modernize their practices to match global standards.

Oparanya observed that Kenya’s coffee production has declined over the years, noting that at independence in 1963, the country ranked second in Africa after Ethiopia but has since dropped to sixth position. He termed the trend worrying and called for urgent interventions to revive the sector.

He revealed that the government is targeting to increase coffee production from the current 50,000 metric tons to 150,000 metric tons by the 2028–2029 period. According to the CS, this ambitious target will be achieved by encouraging farmers to adopt modern technologies, plant certified seedlings and benefit from enhanced extension services.

“To achieve this target, we must ensure that farmers increase production per bush through better farming practices and access to quality inputs,” he said.

He added that the government will also focus on expanding coffee farming to new areas while addressing challenges in regions where production has stagnated. The expansion, he noted, will play a key role in increasing overall national output and improving farmers’ incomes.

The CS further pointed out that Kenya has one of the strongest cooperative movements in the coffee sector, but cited mismanagement and disorganization as key challenges affecting performance. He also noted that historical underinvestment by the government has contributed to the decline of the crop.

Oparanya expressed optimism that the proposed Cooperative Bill and Coffee Bill will address governance issues within the sector and streamline operations in coffee cooperatives. He commended Kirinyaga County for its deliberate efforts in promoting coffee farming, describing it as a model for other counties to emulate.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Cooperatives, Patrick Kiburi Kilemi, said Kirinyaga currently leads in coffee production and emphasized that embracing modern agronomic practices will be crucial in achieving national targets.

He noted that other counties such as Kakamega, Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia have shown increased interest in coffee farming, driven by rising demand for coffee seedlings. This, he said, signals renewed confidence in the crop among farmers across the country.

Kilemi added that the ongoing coffee revival programme requires the support and active participation of farmers. He observed that reforms in the sector have revealed that challenges are not only within cooperative management but also across the broader value chain, including production, processing and marketing.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said the county is continuously providing extension services to help farmers adopt best agronomic practices, improve pest and disease control and strengthen post-harvest handling.

To improve processing and reduce losses, Waiguru said the county has allocated Ksh 36 million this financial year for the modernization of wet mills in seven coffee factories through the installation of solar-powered eco-pulping machines.

She explained that the shift from traditional pulping methods to eco-pulping technology will improve efficiency, lower processing costs and enhance the quality of coffee beans. In addition, the use of solar dryers will ensure more consistent drying and help preserve coffee integrity.

Waiguru also highlighted ongoing investments in post-harvest infrastructure, noting that the county is constructing a modern Ksh 27 million coffee warehouse at the Kirinyaga Coffee Farmers’ Cooperative Union in Kimicha, which is now 90pct complete.

Once completed, the warehouse will have the capacity to store 40,000 bags of parchment coffee, helping address storage challenges, improve quality control and strengthen farmers’ bargaining power in the market.

She said the county has also made notable progress in coffee marketing through support for the Kirinyaga Slopes Coffee Brokerage Company, which has enabled local farmers to take greater control of the sale of their coffee.

“Since receiving its brokerage licence, the company has facilitated the sale of 298,247 bags of parchment coffee worth Ksh 10.5 billion, positioning Kirinyaga strongly at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange,” she emphasized.

The governor added that the county is now looking beyond raw coffee sales and investing in value addition to unlock more income opportunities for farmers, youth and women.

Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the future of Kenya’s coffee sector lies in innovation, strong governance and increased investment across the value chain. They called on all players, including farmers, cooperatives and government agencies, to work together to revitalize the sector and secure sustainable livelihoods.