Kithure Kindiki’s rise to stardom

Described by many as the-soft-spoken-Professor, 52-year old Kithure Kindiki, was born and raised in Tharaka Nithi County, Mt Kenya East region.

And having attended Lenana School for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, Kindiki rose up the academic ladder to attain a law degree in 1998 from Moi University.

He would also attain a Master of Laws in International Human Rights Law and Democracy from the University of Pretoria in South Africa in 2000 before attending the Advocates Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Studies at the Kenya School of Law the following year.

He would go back to University of Pretoria to pursue a PhD in International Law where he graduated in 2002.

In 1999 Kindiki began his career as a law lecturer at Moi University before moving to the University of Nairobi in 2004 where remained until 2005 when he returned to Moi University as head of public law department.

Kindiki however took a back seat in academia in 2013 and went back to Tharaka Nithi County to venture into politics.

He vied for the senatorial seat and won to represent his county in the senate under the new Kenya’s 2010 constitution.

He was fronted by his TNA Party to serve as the first majority leader of the Senate.

He retained his senatorial seat in the 2017 election under the Jubilee Party ticket, and went on to be elected Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

However, a fallout within the Jubilee Party would later have Kindiki kicked out from the position of deputy speaker three years after elections.

Kindiki and perceived allies of William Ruto later stormed from the Jubilee Party to popularize the United Democratic Movement ahead of the 2022 general elections.

In the cabinet lineup of William Ruto who was installed as the fifth President of Kenya after defeating Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Professor Kithure Kindiki was named as Interior Cabinet Secretary, making him one of the most powerful figures in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Kindiki served in the docket for slightly over two years during which he was credited for quelling banditry and cattle rustling in the North Rift region in an operation dubbed silencing the guns.

It is during his tenure, that the news of the mysterious mass graves in Shakahola Kilifi County broke out. He led the operation of exhuming hundreds of bodies of people believed to have died by suicide after they were allegedly brainwashed by cult leader pastor Paul Makenzie.

His political star would shine brightest on Friday, October 18, 2024 when President William Ruto nominated him as the new Deputy President to replace former DP Rigathi Gachagua whose impeachment by the National Assembly was upheld by the Senate on 17th October 2024.