Prosecution gathers 35 witnesses to testify in late Jeff Mwathi’s inquest

The Director of Public Prosecutions has lined up 35 witnesses to testify in the inquest regarding Jeff Mwathi’s death.

The matter, which came up for a mention before Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul has been scheduled for a hearing on 10th August, 2023.

Abdul granted the prosecution more time to summon witnesses in the case and record statements which will be supplied to the family lawyer Danstan Omari.

Ann Mwathi, the late Jeff’s mother, who was present in court, told the media that her family has been in agony since Jeff’s passing.

Jeff Mwathi died on 22nd February, 2023 at DJ Fatxo’s residence in Redwood Apartments, Kasarani in what was initially said to be suicide.

The death sparked a public outcry, leading to the arrest of DJ Faxto and two others.

DJ Fatxo has so far been cleared after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations established no evidence linked the Muguthi Star to the murder.