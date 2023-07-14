Terror attacks: CS Duale tours hotspots along Somalia border

Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is visiting terror hotspots along the Kenya-Somalia border following renewed attacks by Al-Shabaab militants.

The CS arrived in Wajir Friday morning ahead of the assignment. The CS and his Interior counterpart Kindiki Kithure have vowed to crush the assailants who have staged attacks in Northeastern and Coastal regions in the recent past.

Civilians and security officers have been casualties in the targeted attacks, a situation that has forced Kenya to push the reopening of the Somali border.

“The government will delay the planned phased-out reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border points to facilitate comprehensive and conclusive handling of the recent wave of terror attacks and cross-border crime,” Kindiki announced early this month.

In May the two governments agreed to reopen within 90 days several border posts including Mandera, Liboi, and Kiunga, which have been closed since 2011 when Kenya sent its forces into southern Somalia to help fight al Shabaab.