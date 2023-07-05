KNCHR calls for swift probe into assault of Kenya Power Engineer by MP Mbai

KNCHR calls for swift probe into assault of Kenya Power Engineer by...

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has strongly condemned the assault of a Kenya Power Engineer by Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, KNCHR called for speedy investigations into the incident to ensure justice is served.

“The Commission views this act as a flagrant violation and abuse of human rights and fundamental freedoms of Kenya Power staff, an attack on the integrity of State Officers, contravening both the Kenya Constitution and the Leadership and Integrity Act, and blatant impunity,” KNCHR Chairperson Catherine Odede stated.

The Commission also expressed concern on the alleged use of a firearm by the MP to threaten the Kenya Power employee who was carrying out his duties unarmed.

“Brandishing a weapon, especially in the presence of lawabiding citizens, is an act of extreme recklessness and represents a serious breach of public safety and order,” Odede stated.

“The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights upholds the fundamental principles of justice, fairness, and respect for human rights, and call out such acts of impunity, aggression and intimidation being perpetrated against innocent individuals carrying out their lawful duties,” she added

The Commission is now calling for the immediate withdrawal of the MP’s firearm and has has urged the Inspector General of Police to expedite and conclude the investigation into the matter.

Mbai, who has since been arrested is alleged to have assaulted the Kenya Power official after he sought to disconnect an illegal power line at the legislator’s home in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The MP is also alleged to have attempted to draw his gun during the scuffle which occurred on Monday.