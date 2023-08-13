Koskei orders security agencies to intensify war against alcoholism, drug abuse

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has ordered security agencies in Baringo County to intensify the war against alcoholism and drug abuse.

Koskei who is also the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President expressed fears that indulgence in illicit brew consumption and the drug abuse menace was taking a toll on youth hence affecting education standards and socio-economic development of the region.

Speaking in Baringo County where he was the chief guest during the launch of Jitume free public Wi-Fi at Kabarnet matatu terminus and Kabarnet market, he urged residents to avoid engaging in alcoholism and drug abuse as it derails every user from engaging in any meaningful development activity.

Koskei who was flanked by the State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy Principal Secretary Eng John Tanui, Governor Benjamin Cheboi, his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Wisely Rotich and a host of elected leaders from Baringo urged those indulging in the vices to reform and instead engage in meaningful economic activities.

“The only thing disturbing us is this alcohol because it is poisoned and I want to direct the County Commissioner, ACCs and Chiefs to come out and fight this menace. The deputy president is on the forefront in fighting the alcohol problem which is threatening to wipe out a generation,” he affirmed.

The Head of Public Service while attending a thanksgiving ceremony at Bartolimo Boys’ High School in Baringo North sub-County, urged parents to work hard to educate their children noting that the only way out of poverty was through education as it was an equalizer in these competitive times. He urged students to refrain from abuse of alcohol and drugs.

Koskei urged women and youth to take advantage of and make use of the public Wi-Fi saying it eases communication and reduces the cost of doing business.

“This investment by the government should not go to waste and I want to urge every resident including youth and women to take advantage of it as business would go global,” Koskei said, adding that the free Wi-Fi should be utilised in meaningful work online and not for entertainment.”

Koskei assured residents that the government was committed to fulfilling the promises made during campaigns and that the perennial insecurity menace would be resolved adding that the water shortage issues were also in the process of attaining a lasting solution.

Eng Tanui said the public Wi-Fi had already been launched in Marigat and Eldama Ravine towns within Baringo plus Kabarnet which is the third town to be connected in the digital space which was part of the government’s focus to install 25, 000 free Wi-Fi hotspots and digital hubs in all Wards countrywide to enable citizens to benefit from opportunities in the digital space for learning, doing business and online jobs.

“Digital space shapes the future of an economy and every economy that is prospering is here since the greatest contributors of GDP are in the digital space,” said Tanui.

Governor Cheboi lauded the efforts by the government in ensuring internet and mobile connectivity noting that it will reduce the cost of doing business, especially on transportation by traders and farmers as they can take photos of their products, sell them online adding that users will now save money for buying data bundles and airtime following the launch of free Wi-Fi service.

“I recently saw elderly women in Kabarnet learning ICT skills and I want to thank my county ICT department as we are the first county to run such a program,” Cheboi said.

Cheboi asked the Head of Public Service to plead with President Ruto to give more jobs to professionals from Baringo as a motivation to his county for supporting the ruling party ideology having in mind that it was the only county in Kenya to reject the controversial constitutional amendment popularly known as BBI initiative.

Baringo Woman Representative Florence Jematia urged the youth to take advantage of the free Wi-Fi to study and sell their products online noting that there was an untapped market in the digital space.

Jematia further implored the PS to consider extending the fibre optic cable installed in Emining to Tenges town and Sacho division which is the rural home of the second president of Kenya the late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

Among other leaders who addressed the series of meetings with the Head of Public Service were Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, and his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago among others.