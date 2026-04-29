Mt. Kenya solidly behind President Ruto, Waiguru says

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has announced that both her county and the wider Mount Kenya region will support President William Ruto in the upcoming 2027 general election. She asserted that Ruto continues to enjoy substantial grassroots support, despite the growing political competition.

Speaking while leading a delegation of grassroots leaders from Kirinyaga to State House for a meeting with the Head of State, Waiguru described the political silence among many leaders in the region as a strategic move rather than an indication of shifting allegiances.

“Wakiona tumenyamaza wasifikirie ni uoga, tulikuwa tunawapa muda tu. Tutashikilia rais William Ruto Mlima Kenya yote, na watashangaa kura ambazo rais atapata 2027,” she said, adding that the region would deliver overwhelming support for the President.

The governor dismissed claims that the opposition could unseat the President, arguing that historical precedent suggests otherwise. She referenced previous elections, noting that attempts to remove former presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta from power were unsuccessful.

“Kama Kibaki alikuwa na shida na upinzani haukuweza kumtoa madarakani, na Uhuru pia hawakuweza, sasa mnaona Ruto ndiye watatoa na WANTAM?” she asked.

Waiguru stated that the opposition is fragmented and lacks the cohesion needed to mount a credible challenge in 2027, highlighting the presence of multiple presidential hopefuls.

“Mnaona ule upande mwingine, kuna wawaniaji karibu sita. Halafu mtu anatuambia tutoke kwa serikali,” she remarked.

The Kirinyaga governor emphasised unity among elected leaders, asserting that the county remains firmly aligned with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA). While acknowledging some political defections, she expressed confidence that dissenting leaders would eventually realign with the President.

“Sisi Kirinyaga tuko ‘TUTAM’… viongozi wote tunaunga mkono Rais. Wale wawili tumepoteza, karibuni mtawaona wakimtafuta,” she stated.

Waiguru also defended President Ruto’s leadership credentials, describing him as strategic, intellectually grounded, and capable of effectively managing both governance and political organisation.

“Ruto ako na akili, amesoma, ni intellectual…ana uwezo wa kupanga kazi na siasa. Amewazidi wote,” she said.