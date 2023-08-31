KPC to absorb KPRL workforce after takeover

All the employees of the defunct Kenya Petroleum Refinery Limited (KPRL) will be absorbed by the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC).

Speaking during a tour of the facility Wednesday, Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said KPC is working on a plan to revive the dormant oil refinery which was acquired by the government from Indian oil giant Essar.

The Cabinet approved the acquisition of KPRL by KPC on July 18 this year in a moved aimed at increasing fuel supply across the country.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir noted that the county will work closely with the KPC engineers on approvals when it comes to urban planning and works that need to be done on the facility.

Chirchir challenged the KPC officials to hasten their business investment model since the facility is strategic investment that will bring economic fortunes to the country.

The defunct state owned petroleum refiner sits on a 370 acre piece of land in Mombasa County.