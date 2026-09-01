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KQ expects normal flights Wednesday after ATC strike call-off

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
PHOTO | KAA

Normal operations are scheduled to resume on Wednesday following the call-off of Air Traffic Control (ATC) workers’ strike Tuesday morning, Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced.

In a statement, the airline says the teams are proactively working through the flight backlog to restore normal operations noting that affected passengers will receive flight status notifications directly via SMS, WhatsApp and emails.

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“Customers should expect some delays as we work to restore our flight schedule. We anticipate resuming normal operations by Wednesday, 2 September 2026. Affected passengers will receive flight status notifications directly via SMS, WhatsApp and email, using the contact details provided in their booking,” says KQ.

Passengers have been urged to update their contact details to ensure they receive latest updates.

“To ensure you receive the latest updates on your flight, please update your contact details through Manage My Booking, the statement read.

KQ noted that rebooking requests must be made by September 20, 2026 adding that any applicable fare difference will apply if the destination is changed.

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The airline noted that passengers may also request refunds adding that wholly unused tickets qualify for a full refund, while partially used tickets qualify for a refund of the unused portion, less the prorated value of the journey already travelled. Refund penalties will be waived.

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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