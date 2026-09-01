NPS reaffirms commitment to constitutional policing ahead of General Election

The National Police Service (NPS) has reaffirmed its commitment to constitutional policing, professionalism, impartiality, and accountability as the guiding principles in the discharge of its mandate, particularly in the lead-up to the forthcoming General Election.

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, at the official opening of the Missing Voices Annual Journalists’ Training Programme at Voyager Beach Resort, Mombasa, the NPS Spokesperson and Director of Corporate Communications, Muchiri Nyaga, AIG, expressed gratitude to the organisers, partner organisations, and members of the media for the invitation and for their continued engagement with the Service.

The training brings together journalists from across the country to enhance their reporting on elections, security, police accountability, human rights, and media ethics within the evolving electoral context.

Nyaga underscored the constitutional mandate of the NPS and affirmed its readiness to provide security and facilitate a peaceful, secure, and democratic electoral process.

He noted that the Service’s operational approach is founded on three core principles: professionalism, impartiality, and accountability.

Nyaga acknowledged the valuable role played by Missing Voices and other civil society organisations in engaging constructively with the NPS, helping to identify gaps, improve systems, and rebuild public confidence.

The NPS Spokesperson also recognised the critical role and responsibility of journalists in reporting on police operations, promoting accountability, and contributing to the deterrence of misconduct through accurate, ethical, and responsible journalism.

He reaffirmed the NPS’s dedication to constitutional policing, respect for human rights, accountability, and professional service delivery.

Further, he emphasised that effective policing and enhanced public confidence depend on constructive engagement and collaboration among the NPS, the media, civil society, and other stakeholders.