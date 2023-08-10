KUCCPS suffers setback after Parliament nullifies KMTC placements

The over 42,000 students who applied to join Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in September 2023 to pursue health-related courses will now have to wait longer to know their fate.

This is after Parliament Thursday nullified the placement process undertaken by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) over alleged illegalities.

The National Assembly health committee led by Robert Pukose in a surprise move declared the process null and void and directed KMTC to seize the matter from KUCCPS.

“It is obvious that the process is null and void, there is a court order that clearly says placement of students should be done by the KMTC board, therefore, KUCCPS conducting the placement is illegal,” said Pukose.

Also the committee ruled that the students who had paid Shs 2,000 for application, will not be required to make fresh payments when applying afresh.

KUCCPS which for the first time onboarded the medical course applications onto its system has been directed to transfer the money to KMTC.

Interested candidates had until August 4, 2023, to apply for the September 2023 semester.

The committee has further directed Health CS Susan Nakhumicha to advertise the programs afresh.

Earlier, KUCCPS CEO Mercy Muthoni Thursday who appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Health revealed that 42,610 had applied for different courses as such over 30,000 students would miss out on the admissions.

More to follow….