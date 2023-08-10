Paul Mackenzie to remain in police custody for a further 47 days

It is no respite yet for controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie after a Shanzu court allowed police to hold him for a further 47 days.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda directed Mackenzie, alongside his 28 co-accused, to remain in police custody for the next 47 days, to allow for the completion of investigations having already spent 90 days in custody.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had on August 2nd sought to have police granted the right to continue holding the suspects for at least seven weeks to allow them finalize their probe.

At least 425 deaths have been reported in the Shakahola tragedy with Mackenzie, who is in police custody, facing several charges of human rights violations including murder.

Mackenzie, his wife Rhoda Maweu and the co-accused are facing at least 12 charges including murder, counseling and aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering.

The discovery of mass graves at the Shakahola forest in Kilifi county back in April has continued to reveal more horror with the exhumation of more bodies at the expansive ranch.