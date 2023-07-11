Lawyer Miguna Miguna applies for DPP job

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has revealed that he is eyeing the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) job.

Through his official Twitter handle, Miguna said that he has joined the list of Kenyans eyeing the position of DPP after the seat fell vacant following the appointment of Noordin Haji as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

“For the avoidance of any doubt, yes, I have applied for the position of The DPP,” said Miguna.

Last month, President William Ruto constituted a seven-member selection committee for the recruitment of the next DPP.

The member of the committee include; Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak, Public Service PS Mary Kimonye

According to the committee, interested persons have until 5 pm Wednesday, July 12 to apply for the position.