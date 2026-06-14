CS Ruku urges unity among Ukambani leaders to boost development

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has urged unity among leaders and residents of the Ukambani region.

The CS who met with the Akamba Council of Elders on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment promoting peace, development and cooperation for the benefit of the community.

Ruku said the government will continue working closely with traditional leadership to foster a resilient and united nation anchored on inclusivity and the participation of all citizens.

He called upon the elders to sustain their partnership with the government in advancing regional and national development goals.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Akamba Clans Governing Council of Elders, Davis Maeke, commended the government for what he termed notable improvements in service delivery across key sectors.