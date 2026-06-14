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Relief for transport operators as EPRA reduces Diesel prices by Ksh10

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
PHOTO | File

It is a sigh of relief for transport operators following a Ksh10 reduction in diesel prices in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The reduction eases pressure on businesses, transporters and households amid persistent cost-of-living concerns.

Super petrol has also recorded a marginal drop of Ksh0.22 per litre, while kerosene prices remain unchanged.

EPRA’s latest decision now means consumers in Nairobi will pay Ksh214.03 for a litre of super petrol, Ksh222.86 for a litre of diesel and Ksh191.38 for a litre of kerosene effective midnight.

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Motorists in Mombasa will pay the least for a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene at the pump, with retail prices set at Ksh210.87, Ksh219.58 and Ksh188.09 respectively.

The regulator said the government will continue cushioning consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund, allocating approximately Ksh10 billion to subsidise the cost of diesel and kerosene during the review period.

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EPRA further noted that the adjustments mirror global oil price trends and exchange rate dynamics that continue to influence landed costs in the domestic market.

The landed cost of super petrol reduced by 0.56 per cent to $901.16 in May 2026, while diesel rose slightly by 0.21 per cent from $1,291.98 to $1,294.71 per cubic metre. Kerosene dropped by 0.33 per cent from $1,332.73 to $1,328.36 per cubic metre over the same period.

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